-$1.30 EPS Expected for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) to announce ($1.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.10). Karuna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.59) to ($4.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($4.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Karuna Therapeutics.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRTX shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $300,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $770,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $3,086,690 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRTX stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.83. 150,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,543. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $146.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.02 and a 200-day moving average of $108.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

