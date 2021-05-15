$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. IPG Photonics posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.77.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,097.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,979,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,161,153.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,985. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 146,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 200.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 33,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 38.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $195.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.40 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.69 and its 200 day moving average is $218.74. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $141.02 and a twelve month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

