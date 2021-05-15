$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) This Quarter

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. IPG Photonics posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.77.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,097.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,979,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,161,153.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,985. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 146,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 200.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 33,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 38.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $195.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.40 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.69 and its 200 day moving average is $218.74. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $141.02 and a twelve month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.