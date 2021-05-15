$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will announce $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $215.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 565.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $5.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research cut JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,384,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,570,734. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

