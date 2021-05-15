$1.45 Million in Sales Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will post $1.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 million and the highest is $2.00 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $11.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $159.83 million, with estimates ranging from $22.05 million to $256.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.13.

NASDAQ:RETA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.35. 366,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,438. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $186.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $26,068,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $25,074,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 749,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 205,996 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,568,000 after purchasing an additional 200,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $24,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.