$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will post sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.12. The stock had a trading volume of 535,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,519. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $44.18 and a 1-year high of $91.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day moving average is $71.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

