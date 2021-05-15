100,000 Shares in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Purchased by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 1.89% of KludeIn I Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

INKA stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79.

Get KludeIn I Acquisition alerts:

KludeIn I Acquisition Profile

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.