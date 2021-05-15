$11.58 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will post $11.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.45 million. First Financial Northwest reported sales of $10.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year sales of $47.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $47.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $48.04 million, with estimates ranging from $47.17 million to $48.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of FFNW traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,434. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 42.72%.

In other news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $228,982.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,367 shares in the company, valued at $570,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

