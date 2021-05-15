$117.74 Million in Sales Expected for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will post $117.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.00 million. Luminex posted sales of $109.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year sales of $479.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $479.53 million to $480.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $532.65 million, with estimates ranging from $513.60 million to $562.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Luminex.

Get Luminex alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMNX shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

LMNX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,720. Luminex has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Luminex news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Luminex by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,296,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,397 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,882,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,965,000 after buying an additional 179,707 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,781,000 after buying an additional 49,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Luminex by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,445,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminex (LMNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.