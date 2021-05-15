1,240 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,240 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $4,661,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $986,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $403,000. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,689,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PANW. Mizuho raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $336.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.03 and a 200 day moving average of $335.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.95 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of -108.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

