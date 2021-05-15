12Ships (TSHP) Price Down 29.7% This Week

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One 12Ships coin can currently be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 12Ships has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. 12Ships has a market cap of $94.70 million and $1,498.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00089439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $554.92 or 0.01139136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00067282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00115371 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00061953 BTC.

12Ships (TSHP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,878,306 coins. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12. 12Ships’ official website is www.12ships.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

