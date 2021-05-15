$144.65 Million in Sales Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will report sales of $144.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.90 million to $153.30 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $109.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $634.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $632.20 million to $638.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $733.74 million, with estimates ranging from $714.20 million to $755.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNDM. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

Shares of TNDM traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.90. The company had a trading volume of 813,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,559. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.41 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $75.26 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,844 shares of company stock worth $18,537,916. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $304,930,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,446,000. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,680,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,501,000 after purchasing an additional 658,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,090,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

