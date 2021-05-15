$144.65 Million in Sales Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Posted by on May 15th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will report sales of $144.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.90 million to $153.30 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $109.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $634.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $632.20 million to $638.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $733.74 million, with estimates ranging from $714.20 million to $755.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNDM. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.62.

Shares of TNDM traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.90. The company had a trading volume of 813,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,559. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.41 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $75.26 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,844 shares of company stock worth $18,537,916. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $304,930,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,446,000. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,680,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,501,000 after purchasing an additional 658,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,090,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.