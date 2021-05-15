150,000 Shares in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) Acquired by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Separately, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000.

SDACU stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Company Profile

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

