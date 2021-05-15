1,600 Shares in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIVN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.35.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $164.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -310.37 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.50 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.51 and a 200 day moving average of $167.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,240 shares of company stock valued at $19,760,383 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

