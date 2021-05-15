17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is an education technology company principally in China. The Company provides a smart in-school classroom solution which delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

Shares of YQ stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 17 Education & Technology Group (YQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.