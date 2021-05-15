$2.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will report $2.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. Altice USA reported sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year sales of $10.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.35.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $1,181,031.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at $50,534,240.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,734 shares of company stock worth $7,242,900 over the last 90 days. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Altice USA by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $37.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,845. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

