$2.58 Million in Sales Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will post $2.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the lowest is $1.80 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $13.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $21.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $35.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.70 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $56.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 102.25%.

XENE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 350,651 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after buying an additional 202,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.56.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

