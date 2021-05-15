$2.59 EPS Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to post $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.66. Moody’s posted earnings per share of $2.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $11.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.73 to $11.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $12.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $334.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Moody’s has a one year low of $249.22 and a one year high of $340.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,191. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

