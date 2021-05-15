$20.08 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to report sales of $20.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.82 million and the highest is $20.34 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $25.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $79.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.37 million to $80.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $92.49 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $96.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 12.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 387,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,940. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $423.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $6.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

