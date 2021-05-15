214 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Purchased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 214 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,925,000 after acquiring an additional 352,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CDNS. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

In other news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 90,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $11,637,084.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 267,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,304,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $126,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,181,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,458 shares of company stock valued at $60,166,934 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $124.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.26. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

