24,600 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Purchased by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CAG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAG opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

