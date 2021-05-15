2,514 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Purchased by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFH. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $93.31 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average of $77.60.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.