2,531 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by Acas LLC

Acas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,531 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.4% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $384.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.92.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

