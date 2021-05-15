285 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Purchased by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. American Money Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth about $4,266,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,688.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,591.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,045.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $427.69 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.