3,123 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $560,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 20,483 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,484,607.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,910,999 shares of company stock worth $127,765,707. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

