$333.30 Million in Sales Expected for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will announce $333.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $332.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $334.40 million. Nuance Communications posted sales of $338.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on NUAN. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,604 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 729.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 372,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 327,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,506,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,066. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.60, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $53.93.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

