3,433 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,433 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,269,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $884,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DELL opened at $98.43 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $103.80. The firm has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.84.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

