3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to post sales of $8.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.01 billion and the highest is $8.86 billion. 3M posted sales of $7.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $34.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.38 billion to $36.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $36.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.51 billion to $37.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in 3M by 8.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in 3M by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,502,913,000 after buying an additional 73,832 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,820,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.38. 1,475,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,708. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.27. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $134.20 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $118.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

