4,525 Shares in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 911,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 136,076 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 45,212 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

