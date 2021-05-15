4,586 Shares in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,586 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBOC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,299,000. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in International Bancshares by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 681,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after acquiring an additional 458,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Bancshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,232,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,345,000 after acquiring an additional 270,267 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,185,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in International Bancshares by 1,424.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 129,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 121,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

IBOC opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $53.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.12 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.55%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

