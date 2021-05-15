$46.70 Million in Sales Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will announce sales of $46.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $45.00 million. CNB Financial reported sales of $37.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $187.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.70 million to $193.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $192.65 million, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $199.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of CCNE stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 29,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.96. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $26.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CNB Financial by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 199,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

