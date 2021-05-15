$49.77 Million in Sales Expected for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to report $49.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.90 million and the lowest is $49.70 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $35.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $219.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.10 million to $220.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $268.44 million, with estimates ranging from $264.82 million to $274.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of TCMD traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.51. 115,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,805. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $30.31 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

