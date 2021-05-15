$5.05 Billion in Sales Expected for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will report $5.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.98 billion. The Southern posted sales of $4.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Southern will report full-year sales of $21.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.42 billion to $22.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.21 billion to $23.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.11. 3,859,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,298. The Southern has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

