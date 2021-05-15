52,317 Shares in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Acquired by Acas LLC

Acas LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up about 2.7% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Acas LLC owned 0.24% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 656,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 147,299 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 499,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 21,956 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 120,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,534,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,560,000 after acquiring an additional 86,722 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $33.37 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.44.

