$57.43 Million in Sales Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to post sales of $57.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.58 million and the highest is $59.70 million. Inseego reported sales of $80.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $263.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.70 million to $269.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $318.40 million, with estimates ranging from $298.20 million to $369.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INSG shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Inseego has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Inseego stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,227. The stock has a market cap of $792.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,682,000 after buying an additional 368,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 22.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 231,347 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Inseego in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,184,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Inseego by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

