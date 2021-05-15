$6.47 Million in Sales Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report sales of $6.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $8.90 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $13.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $29.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.41 million to $30.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $23.93 million, with estimates ranging from $16.88 million to $29.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.11% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 67,736 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 934.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 172,852 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.40. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.64.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

