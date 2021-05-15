$60.16 Million in Sales Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will announce $60.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.30 million. MiMedx Group posted sales of $53.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year sales of $240.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $239.44 million to $242.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $268.66 million, with estimates ranging from $264.36 million to $272.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDXG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.45. The company had a trading volume of 244,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,939. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.71.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

