$658.42 Million in Sales Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to report $658.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $652.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $662.10 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $432.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Shares of CBRL traded up $6.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.34. 228,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,530. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 42,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

