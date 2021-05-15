839 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $418.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $282.25 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

