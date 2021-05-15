8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 8X8 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.21.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,345. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.98. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $49,832.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,815.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $242,232.45. Insiders sold 18,619 shares of company stock valued at $633,361 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

