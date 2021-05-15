A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

A.H. Belo has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:AHC opened at $1.97 on Friday. A.H. Belo has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. A.H. Belo had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered A.H. Belo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

A.H. Belo Company Profile

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

