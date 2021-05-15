AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,208.60

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,208.60 ($28.86) and traded as low as GBX 2,180 ($28.48). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 2,220 ($29.00), with a volume of 15,606 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,213.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,063.52. The firm has a market cap of £495.42 million and a P/E ratio of 171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

In other AB Dynamics news, insider James Routh sold 27,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,030 ($26.52), for a total transaction of £557,803.40 ($728,773.71).

About AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

