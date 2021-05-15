AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VLVLY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

VLVLY opened at $26.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.44. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

