ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $13.04 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.04.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

