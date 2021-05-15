Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ASO has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.56.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $405,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $221,991,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,132,734 shares of company stock worth $633,638,744 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,047,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,705,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,726,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,278,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

