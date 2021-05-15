Acas LLC Acquires Shares of 11,913 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Acas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 240,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 65,609 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 42,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

