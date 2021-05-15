Acas LLC Invests $490,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Acas LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.84 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $96.90. The company has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.11.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

