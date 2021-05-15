Acas LLC Purchases Shares of 1,718 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Acas LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $155.44 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $158.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

