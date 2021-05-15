Acas LLC Takes $322,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Acas LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 182,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 351,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,713,000 after buying an additional 56,095 shares in the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 61,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,072 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 118,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $100.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $67.14 and a 12-month high of $102.25.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

