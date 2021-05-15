Acas LLC Takes Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Acas LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 40,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $15,282,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $110.02 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $113.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.48.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.