Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $427.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.35.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, insider Ron Price sold 6,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $42,466.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,209 shares in the company, valued at $143,372.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $169,432.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,787.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,649 shares of company stock valued at $268,027. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

